Analysts Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reed’s.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REED opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

