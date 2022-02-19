Analysts Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reed’s.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
REED opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
About Reed’s
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
