AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $112.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.13.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,882,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,005,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,066,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

