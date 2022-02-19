Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Announce -$1.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in DarioHealth by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.