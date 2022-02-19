Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneSpan.

OSPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneSpan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 120,459 shares during the period. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

