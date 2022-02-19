Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verastem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.25 on Friday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

