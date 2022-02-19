UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,897. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF opened at $102.09 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

