Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,826.50

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,826.50 ($38.25) and traded as low as GBX 2,336 ($31.61). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,348 ($31.77), with a volume of 55,947 shares trading hands.

KWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($46.28) to GBX 3,300 ($44.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($46.68) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,636.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.50.

In related news, insider Neil Thompson purchased 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($94,706.14). Also, insider David Alan Reeves purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.87) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($13,452.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,909.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

