Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.98. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFPUF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

