Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.36

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.36 and traded as low as $68.69. Onex shares last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 2,242 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEXF. lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Onex alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.