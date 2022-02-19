Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $867.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

