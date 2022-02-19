American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT Lowered to $24.50

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti raised their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

American Software stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Software by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Software by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

