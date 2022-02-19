Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atomera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Atomera by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

