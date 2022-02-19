Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.52.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.
About Atomera
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atomera (ATOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.