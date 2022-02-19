Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Conduent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

