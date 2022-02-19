Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 86.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

