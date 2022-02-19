Critical Survey: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50 One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

Boston Properties presently has a consensus price target of $129.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 17.49% 6.26% 2.26% One Liberty Properties 44.68% 12.07% 4.71%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Boston Properties pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 6.55 $505.20 million $3.17 38.23 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.53 $27.41 million $1.69 17.46

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

