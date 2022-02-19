Contrasting Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $214.11 million 2.36 $77.70 million $4.78 6.67 Meridian $159.51 million 1.40 $35.58 million $5.74 6.33

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Financial Institutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 36.29% 16.70% 1.43% Meridian 22.31% 23.47% 2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Financial Institutions and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Financial Institutions pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Meridian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

