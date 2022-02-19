Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.87 Million

Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post sales of $452.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $19.37 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

