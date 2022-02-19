The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $80.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

