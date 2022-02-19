SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $365.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Shares of SEDG opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

