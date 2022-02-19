KeyCorp Weighs in on Alteryx, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alteryx in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Alteryx stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

