Truist Financial Weighs in on ACV Auctions Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

ACVA stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 in the last quarter.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

