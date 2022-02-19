Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $30.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $16.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

NYSE ARCH opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. Arch Resources has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arch Resources by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

