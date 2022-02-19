Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $30.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $16.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ARCH opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. Arch Resources has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arch Resources by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares in the last quarter.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
