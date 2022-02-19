Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $180.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.