Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.58.

AA opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

