AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:AB opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

