Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE ALK opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

