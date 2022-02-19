NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

