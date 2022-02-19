Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.45

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.45 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 5.06 ($0.07). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,623,884 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.45.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

