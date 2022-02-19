Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.
About Utilitywise (LON:UTW)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Utilitywise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilitywise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.