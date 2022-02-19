Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Increases By 37.4%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

