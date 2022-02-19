Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Rises By 38.0%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000.

GNT stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

