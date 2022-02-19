Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.44 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 15.45 ($0.21). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 139,442 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a market cap of £29.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.73.
Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)
