Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.44 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 15.45 ($0.21). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 139,442 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a market cap of £29.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.73.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

