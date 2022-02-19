National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $246.28

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.28 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 269.40 ($3.65). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.55), with a volume of 860,026 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.60) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.74) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Express Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.60).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.28.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

