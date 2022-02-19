DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a one year low of $91.96 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

