Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $152.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

