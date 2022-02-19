Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.31% from the company’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

QTWO opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Q2 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

