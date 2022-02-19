Contrasting National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 30.07% 11.20% 1.33% CBTX 24.00% 6.41% 0.87%

96.5% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bank and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than CBTX.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Bank pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CBTX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $311.33 million 4.45 $93.61 million $3.01 15.19 CBTX $148.36 million 5.02 $35.60 million $1.46 20.76

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. National Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank beats CBTX on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

