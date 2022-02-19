Morgan Stanley Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $136.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $352,916,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $186,656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

