Morgan Stanley Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $136.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.
Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.09.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $352,916,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $186,656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
