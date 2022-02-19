Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expands By 39.4%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,134,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.