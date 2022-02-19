Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

