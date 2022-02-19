$51.80 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report $51.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $207.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABST. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST opened at $9.24 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $466.28 million, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

