Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $984.46 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $745.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

