FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Issued By SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.74). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

