Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) PT Lowered to €230.00 at Citigroup

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup to €230.00 ($261.36) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Capgemini has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

