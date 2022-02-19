Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $0.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of XPL opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

