Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280,116 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 759.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

