Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Lowered to €171.20

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.73.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

