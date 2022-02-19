Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.