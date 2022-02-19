Piper Sandler Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.09. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

