Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issued By Piper Sandler

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $740.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

